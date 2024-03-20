Miami Open: Sumit Nagal goes down in qualifying

Miami, March 19

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal failed to make the main draw of the Miami Open on debut after losing his final qualifying round match to Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong.

Nagal lost 6-3 1-6 5-7 to the 19-year-old, squandering the advantage he secured by winning the first set.

Earlier, Nagal showed great composure on his way to a straight-set win over Canada’s Gabriel Diallo.

The 26-year-old, playing the first-round qualifier match, kept his nerves in the crucial stages to outwit the 6 feet 8 inches tall Diallo 7-6(3) 6-2 on Monday.

Nagal is likely to reach a new career-high ranking of world No. 92 after this win.

Raducanu withdraws

Britain’s Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Miami Open on the eve of her first-round match due to a lower-back injury, tournament organisers said.

The former US Open champion, scheduled to face China’s Wang Xiyu in the first round, missed most of last season after having multiple surgeries. — Agencies