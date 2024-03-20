Miami Open: Sumit Nagal goes down in qualifying

Miami, March 19
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal failed to make the main draw of the Miami Open on debut after losing his final qualifying round match to Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong.
Nagal lost 6-3 1-6 5-7 to the 19-year-old, squandering the advantage he secured by winning the first set.
Earlier, Nagal showed great composure on his way to a straight-set win over Canada’s Gabriel Diallo.
The 26-year-old, playing the first-round qualifier match, kept his nerves in the crucial stages to outwit the 6 feet 8 inches tall Diallo 7-6(3) 6-2 on Monday.
Nagal is likely to reach a new career-high ranking of world No. 92 after this win.
Raducanu withdraws
Britain’s Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Miami Open on the eve of her first-round match due to a lower-back injury, tournament organisers said.
The former US Open champion, scheduled to face China’s Wang Xiyu in the first round, missed most of last season after having multiple surgeries. — Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...