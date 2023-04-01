Michael Vaughan cleared of using racist language

London

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been cleared of using racist language towards ex-Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq in verdicts released by the Cricket Discipline Commission panel. The panel found the charge against Vaughan was not proved, after the case against him and five other former Yorkshire players was heard in London this month.

Kyiv

Ukraine to block athletes from competing with Russians?

The Ukrainian government is looking to block its athletes from sports competitions, particularly qualifying events for next year’s Paris Olympics, which re-admit Russian athletes. The International Olympic Committee recommended that sports federations allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes. Ukraine wanted to continue the full exclusion.

JOHANNESBURG

Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

Former South Africa Paralympics star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2016 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been denied parole, South Africa’s prison authorities and a lawyer for the victim’s family said.

Mysuru

Mysuru Open: Prajwal upsets Sasikumar

India’s SD Prajwal Dev carved out a 1-6 7-5 7-6(4) win over compatriot Mukund Sasikumar to waltz into the singles semifinals of the ITF Mysuru Open here today. In the doubles, top-seeded Indian pair of B Rithvik Choudary and Niki Poonacha strolled past fourth seeds and compatriots Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar 6-3 6-3 to enter the final. PTI

Chattogram

Stirling’s 77 helps Ireland avoid sweep vs Bangladesh

Captain Paul Stirling struck 77 runs off 41 balls as Ireland avoided a series sweep with a 7-wicket victory in the third T20I against Bangladesh. The hosts were bowled out for 124 in 19.2 overs before Ireland raced to 126/3 in 14 overs. — Agencies

