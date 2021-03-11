Michael Vaughan slams ticket prices for England-New Zealand Test at Lord's

London

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed Lord’s for the “astronomical prices” charged for tickets to the first Test against New Zealand, saying fans were being priced out amid a cost-of-living crisis. Tickets for adults are priced from £50 up to £160 and Vaughan said it was ‘scandalous’ that Lord’s could get away with charging the same price as a season ticket for England’s domestic competition, the Hundred.

Indonesia Masters: Sindhu starts against Danish rival

India’s PV Sindhu will start her Indonesia Masters campaign against Line Christophersen. The Super 500 event will be held from June 7 to 12 in Jakarta. Saina Nehwal meets Denmark’s Line Hoejmark Kjaersfeldt in first round.

AFC invites bids for Asian Cup hosting rights

The Asian Football Confederation today issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) invitation to all of its member associations to host the 2023 Asian Cup after China withdrew as hosts owing to the circumstances arising out of the Covid situation there. — Agencies