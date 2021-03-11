Michael Vaughan slams ticket prices for England-New Zealand Test at Lord's

London
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed Lord’s for the “astronomical prices” charged for tickets to the first Test against New Zealand, saying fans were being priced out amid a cost-of-living crisis. Tickets for adults are priced from £50 up to £160 and Vaughan said it was ‘scandalous’ that Lord’s could get away with charging the same price as a season ticket for England’s domestic competition, the Hundred.
Indonesia Masters: Sindhu starts against Danish rival
India’s PV Sindhu will start her Indonesia Masters campaign against Line Christophersen. The Super 500 event will be held from June 7 to 12 in Jakarta. Saina Nehwal meets Denmark’s Line Hoejmark Kjaersfeldt in first round.
AFC invites bids for Asian Cup hosting rights
The Asian Football Confederation today issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) invitation to all of its member associations to host the 2023 Asian Cup after China withdrew as hosts owing to the circumstances arising out of the Covid situation there. — Agencies
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
Ukraine war takes toll, Indian economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter
After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons
Watch: Singer KK performs 'Pal' hours before he died, this is how audience grooved to 'Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal...'
