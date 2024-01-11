Middlesbrough shock Chelsea in League Cup semis

MIDDLESBROUGH, January 10
Chelsea suffered a surprise 0-1 loss at second-tier Middlesbrough in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday with Hayden Hackney’s goal giving Mauricio Pochettino’s wasteful side plenty to do in the return leg.
The 21-year-old Hackney’s silky finish from an Isaiah Jones pass stunned the visitors in the 37th minute at the Riverside Stadium and the hosts defended superbly to take a slender advantage to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea only had themselves to blame though as they dominated possession but squandered a host of chances — the biggest culprit being Cole Palmer who failed to hit the target twice in the opening half with the goal gaping. — Reuters
