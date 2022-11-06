Minakshi, Preeti assure medals

PTI

New Delhi, November 5

Indian pugilists Minakshi and Preeti registered contrasting wins to secure semifinals berths and assure themselves of a medal in their maiden appearance at the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, today.

While Minakshi defeated four-time Southeast Asian Games medallist Irish Magno of Philippines 4-1 in the 52kg quarterfinals, Preeti (57kg) produced a spirited performance against Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova to win 5-0.

Sakshi suffered a 0-5 defeat to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Hsiao-Wen Huang of Chinese Taipei in the 54kg quarterfinals.

World Championship bronze medallist Parveen (63kg) registered a unanimous win over Panpatchara Somnuek of Thailand.

Late on Friday, Ananta Chopade booked his place in the men’s 54kg quarters with a commanding 5-0 win over Japan’s Tanaka Shogo, while Etash Khan (60kg) suffered a 2-3 defeat in a hard-fought clash against Thailand’s Khunatip Pidnuch.