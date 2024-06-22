Mirabai Chanu determined to remain injury-free

PTI

New Delhi, June 21

Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu feels her success at the Paris Games will hinge on her ability to remain injury-free, especially as she strives to breach the elusive 90kg mark in the snatch event of the quadrennial extravaganza.

Trap shooter Shreyasi in squad for Paris Experienced trap shooter Shreyasi Singh was today included in the final 21-member Indian shooting squad for the Paris Olympics following a quota swap, which needed the approval of the ISSF. The NRAI made the announcement after getting the go-ahead from the world body. PTI

The focus until her competition on August 7 will be on “managing all the muscles” and “improving technique to lift at least 90kg in snatch”, said the Manipuri athlete who competes in the 49kg weight class. “For me, injury management and staying stress free will be important. I have to do the things that helped me recover,” Mirabai said. “Injuries and pain are companions for us. You never know when they will strike. We have to conquer them and Paris Olympics will tell me how well I have managed these aspects of the sport.”