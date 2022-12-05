Mirabai Chanu leads charge at World Championships

Bogota
Indian weightlifters, led by Mirabai Chanu, will look to find their rhythm as they kick off their preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics with the first qualifying event — the World Championships — starting here tomorrow. Chanu, S Bindiyarani Devi, Achinta Sheuli and Gurdeep Singh will all be in action for the first time since the Commonwealth Games as they aim to collect the required ranking points to qualify for Paris.
Perth
Australia outclass WI with 164-run triumph in first Test
Australia bowled the West Indies out for 333 today to claim a thumping 164-run win in the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Resuming on 192/3 with a 306-run deficit on Day 5, the West Indies’ hopes of batting out the final day were dashed when off-spinner Nathan Lyon (6/128) struck early.
Rawalpindi
England scent victory after bold declaration
England made a bold declaration and used short-ball tactics to great effect to stay on course for a comprehensive win in the first Test against Pakistan. England declared their second innings on 264/7 to set Pakistan a target of 343. The home side finished the fourth day on 80/2. — Agencies
