Mirabai Chanu wins ‘BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year’ award

Young India opener Shafali Verma was awarded the The ‘BBC Emerging Player’ award

Mirabai Chanu wins ‘BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year’ award

Mirabai Chanu. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday won the BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year award.

Chanu created history last year when she became the first Indian weightlifter to clinch a silver medal at the Summer Olympics.

“I am currently training in the United States of America. I will give my best to win gold at this year’s Asian and Commonwealth Games. Thanks again to BBC India for honouring me with the BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year award,” Chanu said in a media release.

Young India opener Shafali Verma was awarded the The ‘BBC Emerging Player’ award.

Verma is the youngest female cricketer to have played for India.

The first Indian woman to have won a medal at the Olympics in 2000, former weightlifter Karnam Malleswari was presented the ‘BBC Lifetime Achievement’ award.

Olympians and the Paralympians from the Tokyo Games were also honoured in this edition of BBC ISWOTY.

Tim Davie, BBC’s Director General said, “It’s wonderful to be here in Delhi in the BBC’s centenary year, and to honour the talented Indian sportswomen who’ve achieved so much, often in the face of challenging circumstances.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

2
Entertainment

Will Smith's 'slap' turns insane viral moment, 'a new meme is born' and it has something to do with Nicole Kidman

3
Punjab

Punjab Speaker tenders apology to Akal Takht over cow worship

4
Punjab

Centre's no to Punjab's demand for additional coal

5
Punjab

Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

6
Punjab

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

7
World

Will Smith wins best actor trophy at Oscars, apologises for punching comedian Chris Rock

8
Punjab

Now, 500 medical students in Philippines on back foot over NMC rules

9
Punjab

Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

10
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War: Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning, say reports

Russia-Ukraine War: Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning, say reports

Kremlin says Abramovich played an early role in peace talks ...

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

Shares a video message to this effect

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

Health and Medical Education Minister urges government docto...

SpiceJet aircraft hits pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed bac...

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

Akali leader is currently lodged in Patiala Jail following r...

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

After 14 months, police register FIR of woman claiming torture

3 days left, Amritsar MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

Amritsar DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, state tribal party leader meets AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Ludhiana Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Samana man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in Patiala district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held