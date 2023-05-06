Mirabai hampered by niggle, ends sixth

PTI

Jinju (South Korea), May 5

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s Asian Championships campaign did not go as planned as she faltered in snatch and chose not to make her last two clean and jerk attempts to finish sixth here today.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, competing in the 49kg category, managed to lift 85kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk for an overall effort of 194kg, 13kg less than her personal best of 207kg. Japan’s Rira Suzuki, who also finished with 194kg (83kg+111kg), finished ahead of the Indian as she competed before Chanu.

The last time Chanu competed at the Championships in 2021, she had returned home with bronze and a world record in clean and jerk (119kg).