Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami reach milestones

Hamilton, March 12
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami today reached another milestone in her illustrious 22-year career by becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s World Cup.
With 40 scalps in her kitty, Goswami has surpassed Australia’s Lyn Fullston, who took 39 wickets during her career spanning six years from 1982 to 1988.
Goswami achieved the feat by dismissing Anisa Mohammed in the 36th over of the innings, thus overtaking Fullston. England duo of Carole Hodges (37 wickets) and Claire Taylor (36) and Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick (33) follow Fullston in the charts.
Raj breaks captaincy record
India’s ODI skipper Mithali Raj broke the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women’s World Cup, surpassing former Australian captain Belinda Clark. Raj, 39, has led the country in 24 World Cup games, with 14 victories, eight losses and one no result. Clark had captained her side in 23 matches. — PTI
40 wickets in 5 World Cups since 2005
