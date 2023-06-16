Modric joins party as Croatia in final

ROTTERDAM, June 15

Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their Nations League semifinal on Wednesday and advance to Sunday’s decider.

Croatia are one win away from a first major title as they continued their form from last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third.

Substitute Bruno Petkovic curled home a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area eight minutes into extra time to put them on their way and Luka Modric made sure of Croatia’s triumph with a late penalty, their second of the game.

The Dutch, hosting the four-nation tournament, had forced extra time with a last-gasp equaliser to ensure it finished 2-2 despite being largely outplayed in front of their home fans.

Donyell Malen handed the hosts a 34th-minute lead before Andrej Kramaric equalised from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second half.

Croatia then went ahead through Mario Pasalic in the 73rd minute before Noa Lang side-footed the ball into the roof of the net to equalise six minutes into stoppage time.

The Netherlands now have to play in the third-place playoff game on

Sunday. — Reuters