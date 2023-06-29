Mohali stadium not up to ICC standards, says Rajeev Shukla

ANI

London, June 28

After Punjab missed out on the chance to host an ODI World Cup match, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the current stadium in Mohali did not meet the ICC standards, adding that the international body’s consent is extremely important in finalising the venues for the tournament.

“Virat Kohli’s 100th Test last year was given to Mohali,” Shukla said. “The Mullanpur Stadium is getting ready. Had it been ready, they would have got a World Cup match. The current stadium in Mohali did not meet the ICC standards and hence was denied matches. The ICC’s consent is important in finalising the venues,” he added.

Shukla said that bilateral series matches will still be given to Mohali. “That does not mean that matches would not be given to them. Bilateral series matches will be given to them, it is based on a rotational system,” he said.

Shukla’s statement comes after Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had raised objections to the exclusion of Mohali from the World Cup schedule.

“The exclusion of Punjab’s Mohali from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference. Punjab government will raise this issue with BCCI,” Hayer said.

Shukla said that 12 venues have been chosen for the mega event. “For the first time, 12 venues have been chosen for the World Cup,” Shukla said. “Out of these 12 venues, warm-up matches will be held in Trivandrum and Guwahati. More centres have been accommodated. Four venues from South Zone, one from Central Zone, two from West Zone and two (New Delhi and Dharamshala) from North Zone,” he added.

Shukla said that new venues have been added this time around. “Lucknow has been added. Uttar Pradesh never got a chance to host a World Cup match. Guwahati has been given a chance. A fair amount of consideration was given before venues were finalised. The ICC has to approve these venues. It is not purely in our hands. All those raising objections should realise that we need consent from the ICC to pick these venues,” he said.