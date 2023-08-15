 Mohammed Habib, Indian football legend who scored against Pele’s New York Cosmos, dies at 74 : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Mohammed Habib, Indian football legend who scored against Pele’s New York Cosmos, dies at 74

Mohammed Habib, Indian football legend who scored against Pele’s New York Cosmos, dies at 74

Habib represented the big three of Kolkata Maidan—Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting in his heydays

Mohammed Habib, Indian football legend who scored against Pele’s New York Cosmos, dies at 74

Mohammed Habib. Photo: @Mohun_Bagan/Twitter



PTI

New Delhi, August 15

Mohammed Habib, the playmaker par excellence of the 1970s who scored against Pele’s New York Cosmos in Mohun Bagan colours and made the football icon take note of his game, died on Tuesday.

The former India player was 74.

Habib, who was suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s syndrome for the past couple of years, breathed his last in Hyderabad, his birthplace.

Habib is survived by his wife and three daughters.

A bronze medallist in the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok under the captaincy of fellow Hyderabadi Syed Nayeemuddin and manager PK Banerjee, Habib has represented the big three of Kolkata Maidan—Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting in his heydays, dominating the Mecca of Indian football for a prolonged period in the late 1960s through to the 70s.

Born on July 17, 1949, the former India captain represented the country in 35 international matches, and scored 11 goals in the process, after making his debut against Thailand in the Merdeka Cup at Kuala Lumpur in 1967.

Following a successful career that saw him gain legendary status and earn the tag of the country’s first “true professional” footballer for his refusal to accept numerous job offers that came his way owing to his on-field heroics, Habib took to coaching at the Tata Football Academy (TFA).

Later, he also acted as chief coach of the Indian Football Association academy in Haldia.

At a time when the clubs would pay meagre sum to their best players, he was unruffled and remained a professional in true sense throughout his career, for he considered playing football as his real and only profession.

One of the highlights of Habib’s career was when he played for Mohun Bagan against the visiting Cosmos Club which also featured the legendary Pele in 1977 in a friendly on a rain-soaked Eden Gardens.

Up against a visiting team that had a star-studded line up with big names like Pele, Carlos Alberto, Georgio Chinaglia and others in its ranks, Mohun Bagan held their own in a creditable 2-2 draw with midfield mainstay Habib being one of the scorers.

In one of his biggest acknowledgments, Habib was singled out by Pele after the match as one of the world’s greatest player praised his game.

Habib etched his name in the folklore of Indian football in 1970, when he played an integral part in the Blue Tigers’ bronze medal-winning run in the Asian Games.

He followed that up by helping India become the joint winners of the Pesta Sukan Cup with South Vietnam in 1971. Habib played international football till 1975, and was conferred the Arjuna Award for his contribution to the game.

Expressing his condolences, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey said, “The ‘Bade Miya’ of Kolkata football was my coach and mentor in TFA and Mohun Bagan. His contribution to India’s bronze medal-winning team in the 1970 Asian Games will be remembered forever. May his soul rest in peace.”

AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said, “Mohammed Habib was one of the finest footballers of his time, and remained dedicated to the game throughout his life. I am deeply saddened by his passing away.”

On the domestic front, Habib switched over from Hyderabad to Kolkata in 1966 when he joined East Bengal. For the next 18 seasons, he played for all the three top Kolkata clubs with distinction and soon grew into a legend of Indian football.

His grit, determination and never-say-die attitude on the field inspired his contemporaries as well as generations of footballers.

Always considered a big-match footballer, Habib always shone when it was needed most. He had the rare distinction of scoring the winning goals in three Durand Cup finals in the span of seven seasons for East Bengal.

Habib was one of the few players to win the Triple Crown (IFA Shield, Durand Cup and Rovers Cup) in the same season for both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in 1972 and 1977, respectively.

#Football

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested from Faridabad

3
Haryana

Holiday in Haryana schools on August 16

4
Nation

Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen: 'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani'

5
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

6
Nation

Grandchildren of cook who refused to poison Mahatma Gandhi await land promised by President Rajendra Prasad

7
Himachal

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

8
Diaspora

Singapore Airlines steward of Indian origin wins plaudits for trying to save a driver suffering heart attack

9
Nation

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

10
Punjab

Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

India, China to keep discussing LAC stalemate

India, China to keep discussing LAC stalemate; hold two-day corps commander-level talks

Joint statement comes after 19th round of India-China Corps ...

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Shimla DC Aditya Negi said rescue operation was being carrie...

India greatly benefited from Vajpayee's leadership: PM Modi

India greatly benefited from Vajpayee's leadership: PM Modi

In tributes to Vajpayee, Modi says he played a pivotal role ...

Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

Several villages in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar inundated after water released from Pong, Bhakra dams

Many villagers evacuated to safety and the authorities are k...

Nuh police arrest cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi from Faridabad

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested from Faridabad

Booked for carrying illegal weapons in Jalabhishek Yatra and...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district