Mohammed Shami not to play Tests in South Africa, Deepak Chahar to miss out ODIs

Mumbai, December 16
Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was on Saturday ruled out of India’s two-match Test series against South Africa, the BCCI announced.
Shami was included in the Test squad subject to his fitness but he was not cleared by the board's medical team for the series.
Pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar has also been withdrawn from the ODI squad.
"Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency.
"The Men's Selection Committee has named (pacer) Akash Deep as his replacement," the BCCI statement read.
