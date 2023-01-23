Mohammed Shami ordered to pay Rs 1.30 lakh monthly alimony to estranged wife

IANS

Kolkata, January 23

A Kolkata court on Monday ordered Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 1.30 lakh to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

Out of the Rs 1.30 lakh, Rs 50,000 will be the personal alimony to Hasin Jahan and the remaining Rs 80,000 will be the cost of maintenance of their daughter who is staying with her.

In 2018, Hasin Jahan filed a suit in the court demanding a Hasan monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh, out of which Rs 7,00,000 will be her personal alimony and the remaining Rs 3,00,000 will be on account of the maintenance cost of their daughter.

Her counsel Mriganka Mistry informed the court that as per the income tax returns of the Indian pacer for the financial year 2020-1, his annual income for that fiscal was over Rs 7 crore, and on the basis of that, the demand for a monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh was not unjustified.

However, Selim Rahman, the counsel for Shami, claimed that since Hasin Jahan herself was having a steady income source by working as a professional fashion model, the demand for that high alimony amount was not justified.

Finally, after hearing both sides, the lower court, on Monday, fixed the monthly alimony amount at Rs 1.30 lakh. Although expressing gratitude over the court's directive, Hasin Jahan claimed that she would have been relieved had the monthly alimony amount been higher. There was no reaction from the Indian pacer on this count till the report was filed.

On September last year after the victory of the Indian team against Pakistan at Asia Cup, Hasin Jahan shared in social media a photo of Hardik Pandya, who led India to victory with a six and there she took a veiled attack against Shami, who was not in the Indian squad.

"Congratulations. A memorable victory. Thanks to our Tigers for helping the country win. This had to happen; the country's reputation and honour are protected by honest patriots rather than criminals and womanisers," her post then had read. The post sparked widespread outrage among fans and many criticised Hasin Jahan for her veiled attack on Shami.