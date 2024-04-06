Mohammedan Sporting on verge of I-League title

Shillong: Mohammedan Sporting need just a draw against Shillong Lajong FC in their penultimate match here tomorrow to win their maiden I-League title and get a promotion to the Indian Super League. The Kolkata side’s task was made easier after NEROCA FC held Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

New Delhi

Senthilkumar in quarters of German Open squash

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar shocked eighth seed George Parker of England to enter the quarterfinals of the German Open in Hamburg. Senthilkumar, a 2023 Asian silver medallist, was consistent during his 11-5 11-8 9-11 11-9 second-round win over Parker in 61 minutes on Thursday.

Marrakech

Yuki-Olivetti pair advances to Marrakech Open semis

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti knocked out third seeds Nicholas Barrientos and Rafael Matos to breeze into the men’s doubles semifinals of the ATP Marrakech Open. The unseeded duo upset Colombian Nicholas Barrientos and Rafael Matos of Brazil, eking out a close 7-6(5) 6-7 10-7 win in the quarterfinal that lasted almost two hours.

Houston

Balaji, Begemann enter semifinals with easy win

The Indo-German pair of N Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann moved to the semifinals of the ATP Houston Open with a dominating straight-set win over India’s Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. Continuing their good run, Balaji and Begemann, who had earlier stunned top seeds Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek of the USA, picked up a comfortable 6-0 6-3 quarterfinal win in 59 minutes. —Agencies