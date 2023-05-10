Mom Strycova delivers on return to tennis

Rome, May 9

Barbora Strycova won her first singles match since returning from maternity leave, beating Maryna Zanevska 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the opening round of the Italian Open today.

The 37-year-old Strycova returned to the tour two weeks ago at the Madrid Open after more than two years away following the birth of her son, Vincent. After beating Zanevska, Strycova was handed her 1-year-old son, who she told to “wave to daddy” in front of a TV camera. In Madrid, Strycova lost her opener in singles and reached the quarterfinals in doubles with partner Hsieh Su-wei.

Strycova, who will next face ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari, is planning to retire after this year’s US Open. Anna Blinkova rallied past Mayar Sherif 2-6 6-2 6-3. Sherif was coming off a breakthrough run to the quarterfinals in Madrid. — AP