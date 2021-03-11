Monfils withdraws from French Open

Paris: Local hope Gael Monfils will not compete at the French Open later this month as he goes under the knife to fix a problem with his right heel, the Frenchman today. The 22nd-ranked Monfils started the year well, winning his 11th ATP tour title in a tune-up event in Adelaide before reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, where he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini. “Hi all, I regret to inform you that I am forced to withdraw from Open Parc de Lyon and the French Open next week,” Monfils, the highest-ranked French player, wrote on Twitter. Monfils, 35, reached the last four at the 2008 French Open. reuters