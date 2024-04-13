Monte Carlo Masters: Jannik Sinner sets up semis date with Stefanos Tsistipas

Monaco, April 12

Novak Djokovic is back in the semifinals at the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time since 2015. Nine years after he won the last of his two titles at the clay-court tournament, the top-ranked Serb secured a spot in the last-four stage with a 7-5 6-4 win over Alex De Minaur today.

Stefanos Tsitsipas eased past Karen Khachanov. Reuters

“I am very happy to be back in the semis. It has been a while,” Djokovic said.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner overcame strong resistance from Holger Rune to reach the semifinals for the second straight year and set up a meeting with two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. Rune saved two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before Sinner came out on top with a 6-4 6-7(6) 6-3 win.

36 At 36, Djokovic is the oldest semifinalist in the tournament’s Open era, which began in 1968

Tsitsipas eased into the semifinals by defeating Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-2.

Tsitsipas dropped only five points on his first serve and hit 20 winners to improve his record against his Russian rival to 8-1. — AP

