Monte carlo masters: Nagal matches Rune stride for stride before exiting

Monte Carlo, April 11

Putting up a brave fight, India’s Sumit Nagal took a set off world No. 7 Holger Rune before losing his rain-hit second-round match of the Monte Carlo Masters here today.

Novak Djokovic beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-5 6-3. Reuters

In an impressive show of grit and gumption, Nagal threatened to spoil Rune’s party by taking the second set. However, he lost his serve twice in the final set to lose 3-6 6-3 2-6 after battling hard for two hours, 11 minutes.

The Indian qualifier was behind 1-2 against seventh seed Rune in the second set, when the heavens opened up.

Djokovic in quarters

Novak Djokovic was not at his best but he did enough to gain revenge against Lorenzo Musetti. Twelve months ago, the Serbian suffered a shock third-round defeat to the Italian in the Principality and history threatened to repeat itself after Musetti led by a break in the first

set. However, defeating Djokovic twice is no easy feat and the world No. 1 refused to succumb, finding enough consistency at crucial moments to advance to the quarters 7-5 6-3.

“This is clay and obviously things can turn around very quickly,” Djokovic said. — Agencies

