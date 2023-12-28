Mooney & Co take a leaf out of men’s playbook

PTI

Mumbai: Ace batter Beth Mooney today revealed that Australia have picked the brains of their 2023 ODI World Cup-winning counterparts, acquiring “really helpful insights” in terms of playing one-dayers in India.

While they enjoyed a dominant ODI record against India — 40 wins in 50 matches — Australia do not want to leave any stone unturned when it comes to their preparations.

“We have taken a little bit of insight from the Australian men’s team that were over here recently playing the ODI World Cup and getting some insights from them has been really helpful,” Mooney said today.

“It is just about adapting as quickly as we can. The death bowling and batting is going to be really important, making sure we nail that. Hopefully, we can fine-tune a few things in this series and in the next six months before that T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and then obviously the ODI World Cup the following year,” Mooney added.

