Morata the difference-maker for Spain

Madrid, September 28

Luis Enrique was ready for the criticism to start pouring out back home. He knew another setback so close to the World Cup would raise questions about his team and his work.

Then a late goal changed it all, and it was all joy and praise for La Roja heading into the soccer’s showcase event.

Spain scored an 88th-minute goal to end their winless streak against Portugal on Tuesday and advance in the Nations League to complete the Final Four line-up.

“The questions in soccer will always be a consequence of the results,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said. “If we had lost in the 85th, then it would be said that everything was a disaster. Now it’s all different.”

The late goal by Alvaro Morata secured a 1-0 victory that allowed Spain to overtake Portugal in Group A2 and join Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in the final to be played in June next year in the Netherlands.

Spain also needed a last-day victory to make it to the Final Four last year, shocking Germany 6-0 at home.

Switzerland, coming off consecutive victories over Portugal and Spain, defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 at home to avoid relegation to League B.

Norway needed a home draw against Serbia to win their group, but lost 2-0 with Aleksandar Mitrovic outdoing Erling Haaland. Mitrovic scored in the second half after Dusan Vlahovic had opened the scoring before halftime.

Sweden, coming off four straight losses, were demoted after being held to a 1-1 draw at home against Slovenia.

Scotland won their group by holding Ukraine to a 0-0 draw, while Ireland stayed in the second-tier with a 3-2 win over Armenia. — AP