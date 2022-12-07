More rocking in Qatar

AL RAYYAN, December 6

Achraf Hakimi calmly converted a penalty to send Morocco through to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time with a 3-0 shootout win over former champions Spain after a cagey last-16 clash ended goalless today.

5It was the fifth straight time Spain played extra time in a knockout round of a major tournament. 4Morocco became only the fourth African nation to reach the last-eight of the tournament, 12 years after Ghana did so in South Africa. 1Spain have become the first nation in World Cup history to lose four shootouts. They’ve become just the second side to not score in a shootout.

Spain coach Luis Enrique consoles the players. Reuters

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved spot-kicks from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets after Pablo Sarabia had hit the post and Spanish-born Hakimi held his nerve to earn his team a quarterfinal against either Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco became only the fourth African nation to reach the last-eight of

the tournament, 12 years after Ghana did so in South Africa.

After a scrappy match finished 0-0 after extra time with few shots on target for either side, Morocco fed off the raucous support of their red-clad supporters in the shootout as Spain crumbled.

Spain enjoyed more than 75% of possession and completed almost 800 passes but Morocco caused problems for them on the counter-attack and goalkeeper Unai Simon made some good saves. It was the fourth time Spain have been knocked out of the World Cup on penalties and the second in a row.

The Spanish spent big chunks of the match just orbiting around the Morocco penalty area without attempting any shots, through balls or moves to break down their well organised opponents.

Morocco tried to use the pace of Hakim Ziyech and Soufiane Boufal and a foul on the latter gave the African side the first scoring opportunity as Achraf Hakimi blazed over a free-kick.

Defender Nayef Aguerd headed over and Marco Asensio hit the side-netting for Spain.

Dani Olmo had Spain’s first shot on-target in the 54th minute with a angled shot which Bounou palmed away.

Spain coach Luis Enrique sent on Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams to inject a bit of life into his team and Morocco had to dig deep to get through extra time without conceding. — Reuters

Short Takes

Eto’o apologises for ‘violent altercation’

Samuel Eto’o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country’s football federation, has apologised after a “violent altercation” with a fan as he left a World Cup match on Monday. A video on Twitter apparently showed Eto’o clashing with a man holding a video camera outside Doha’s Stadium 974. The accompanying report said the 41-year-old four-time African Player of the Year had reacted angrily when he was approached by the man and struck him as he fell to the ground in the melee. “After the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter,” Eto’o said in a statement on Twitter. “I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality.”

Maradona’s former home opens doors for fans

The new owners of a house Diego Maradona once bought for his parents in Buenos Aires have been staging events in the premises so that Argentine fans can celebrate the national team’s triumphs at the World Cup. Hundreds of kilos of Argentine meat, drink bars, and a DJ spinning Maradona-inspired music accompanied the first two editions of the fan fests organised during the victories over Poland in the group stage and Australia in the last-16, and which promise to continue on Friday against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Agencies

Fan zone