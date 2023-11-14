Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach

Lahore, November 13
Former South African pacer Morne Morkel today resigned as the Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach two days after the team’s elimination from the ODI World Cup.
The Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost five of the nine matches in the showpiece, their last defeat coming against England by 93 runs in Kolkata. Morkel had joined the team on a six-month contract in June this year.
