Most welcome: Mitchell Marsh happy to vacate slot for Travis Head

NEW DELHI, October 24

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh could not confirm if opener Travis Head will be back for tomorrow’s World Cup clash against Netherlands but is ready to move down to No. 3 as and when his teammate returns.

Head fractured his left hand in South Africa last month but has linked up with the squad here as the five-time champions chase a third win in five matches.

Marsh, who made 121 and 52 in his last two outings in the tournament, said Australia would take a call on Head’s participation later today.

“He looked good, a bit of range-hitting last night,” Marsh told reporters. “He says the hand feels good. So, I’m sure if he’s fit, he’ll be available for selection in the team.” Head’s return as David Warner’s opening partner would mean Marsh would need to drop down to No. 3 and the all-rounder said it would be a familiar role for him.

“Very happy to go back down to three. I’ve obviously batted there a lot over the last couple of years, so I feel really comfortable at three.” — Reuters

