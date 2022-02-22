Moves like R Praggnanandhaa: Teen stuns Magnus Carlsen

PTI

Chennai, February 21

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament, becoming the third player from the country to clinch a victory over the Norwegian superstar.

The 16-year old prodigy was hailed by many on social media, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and All-India Chess Federation (AICF) president Sanjay Kapoor, after he followed five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna in getting the better of the 31-year-old reigning world champion.

Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early today to halt Carlsen's run of three straight wins.

"I am delighted to have beaten Carlsen. It will give me a lot of confidence for the rest of the tournament and future also," he said.

For someone who brought down the best chess player in the world, Praggnanandhaa was not celebrating big yet and said he wanted to stay focused for the rest of the tournament.

"I have to focus on the upcoming matches. After the match I just wanted to rest," he said.

The youngster added that there was no specific plan for the match against the Norwegian. "No special plan or preparation for the Carlsen match. I just wanted to enjoy playing against him and not put too much pressure on myself (of taking on the world champion)," the GM said.

Meanwhile, his coach RB Ramesh said he was overjoyed with his ward's big win.

"It is a great feeling. I am very proud of his achievement. This should do a world of good to his self-belief," Ramesh said. —