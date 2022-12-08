‘Mr Avocado Head’ has Morocco daring to dream

DOHA, December 7

Thanks to Walid Regragui, the coach who has made Morocco the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, avocados may just be the nation's favourite fruit.

When the appointment of Regragui following the departure of Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic was announced in August, underwhelmed pundits branded him "avocado head" as a belittling term of derision.

But the shaved-headed coach, who teased those critics at the tournament in Qatar by holding an avocado with a football inside it and pointing his finger at his head, has more than proved his credentials.

The previously unheralded Regragui, who led Wydad to the Moroccan league and CAF Champions League double last season, masterminded a win for the ages against mighty Spain in the last-16 on Tuesday.

"I told (my players) we should be proud of ourselves," Regragui said. "It is an opportunity that may not be repeated. Unfortunately, I did not play in the World Cup. God has now given me an opportunity to make history as a coach. I am the happiest person in the world," he said.

"I think Africans can go far, why not dream of winning the cup? We want the next generation to dare to dream."

From the first minute against Spain, those familiar with Moroccan football felt that the 2010 world champions had a long night ahead of them. — Reuters