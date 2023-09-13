Mr Grand Slam: US Open winner Novak Djokovic isn’t showing signs of slowing down as he pushes 37

New York, September 12

The assumption, at least by many, was that Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer would cede the stage by now and make room at the top of men’s tennis for other players to begin accumulating Grand Slam titles.

Well, Federer retired, and Nadal missed nearly all of this season with a hip problem that he expects to end his career after one last hurrah in 2024. Djokovic? He just keeps on going at age 36, dominant as ever.

Djokovic is back at No. 1 in the ATP rankings and the owner of 24 Majors, a record for the Open era and tied with Margaret Court for the most in the history of tennis. Djokovic’s US Open title, which arrived Sunday via a 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev, gave him three Slam trophies this season, each by beating a much younger opponent in the final.

Before facing Medvedev, Djokovic was asked whether he finds it unusual that he is still doing what he is doing, against the new generation. The answer, essentially, was “No.” And, frankly, no one else should be shocked by it one bit, either.

“It probably sounds cocky or arrogant, but I’m not really surprised, because I know how much work and dedication and energy I put into trying to be in this position. So I know that I deserve this. I always believe in myself, in my own capabilities, in my skills, in my quality as a tennis player to be able to deliver when it matters,” Djokovic said. “So I’m not really surprised, to be honest with you. Because I feel good.”

He went 27-1 at the Majors in 2023, losing only in July’s Wimbledon final in five sets against 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz. In January’s Australian Open final, Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas. In June’s French Open final, he got past Casper Ruud. Both were 24 at the time. Medvedev is 27. — AP

