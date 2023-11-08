Mr Maximum: Glenn Maxwell’s carnage lands Aussies semis berth

MUMBAI, November 7

Glenn Maxwell fought through cramps to smash an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, single-handedly guiding Australia to an improbable three-wicket win over Afghanistan in a World Cup match today and sealing the team’s spot in the semifinals.

Maxwell stretches as Pat Cummins looks on. PTI

Afghanistan appeared set for a famous victory against five-time champions Australia at the floodlit Wankhede Stadium, reducing them to 91/7 after setting them a victory target of 292.

But the Afghans then watched in disbelief as Maxwell launched an extraordinary counterattack. With captain Pat Cummins for company, Maxwell took Australia past Afghanistan’s total of 291/5 with 19 balls to spare.

It was basically to stick to our batting plan. I suppose for me it was still trying to be positive, still trying to take them on and trying to produce bad balls or something else I could score off. — Glenn Maxwell Ridiculous. Don’t know how to describe it. Great win! It has got to be the greatest thing that has ever happened. One of those days people will say yeah, I was at the stadium for this game. — Pat Cummins, Australia captain

The right-handed batsman suffered cramps after going past his fourth hundred in the 50-over format but laboured on, cutting down on running between the wickets to manage the pain and relying more on big hits.

In total, Maxwell hit 21 fours and 10 sixes during his knock — many of them on one leg and the last six brought up the victory and also brought up his double century.

201 It is the highest individual score in ODIs for Australia, surpassing Shane Watson’s 185 202 The partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins is the highest for the 8th wicket in ODIs 3 Maxwell is the third player to score a double-century in a World Cup

“I haven’t really done a whole lot of high intensity exercise in the heat and it certainly got a hold of me today and just luckily enough we came out with a plan to stay at the same end for a little bit until I could sort of get some movement back. I suppose for me it was still trying to be positive,” said Maxwell.

Cummins remained unbeaten on 12 from 68 balls but more importantly added 202 for the unbroken eighth-wicket partnership.

Afghanistan held numerous meetings on the ground but were unable to find a way to dislodge Maxwell, who was dropped on 33 by Mujeeb Ur Rahman off Noor Ahmad’s bowling.

Maxwell was also adjudged out leg before wicket in the same over against Noor but the batsman managed to successfully overturn the umpire’s decision on appeal.

Afghanistan seamers Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai had struck early blows with the ball to reduce Australia to 49/4 after opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran’s maiden World Cup hundred helped Afghanistan post a competitive total.

With Steve Smith missing from the side due to a bout of vertigo, Australia did not seem to have the batting depth to chase down the target and Rashid Khan’s two quick strikes seemed to have all but sealed the match in Afghanistan’s favour.

Tuesday’s victory took Australia to 12 points. They became the third team to reach the semifinals with India and South Africa having already booked their spots.

Zadran anchored the Afghan innings earlier with an unbeaten 129 from 143 balls after the South Asian side won the toss and elected to bat. The 21-year-old Zadran’s fifth hundred in the 50-over format was studded with eight fours and three sixes. — Reuters

Scoreboard

Afghanistan

R Gurbaz c Starc b Hazlewood 21

I Zadran not out 129

R Shah c Hazlewood b Maxwell 30

H Shahidi b Starc 26

A Omarzai c Maxwell b Zampa 22

M Nabi b Hazlewood 12

R Khan not out 35

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 10) 16

Total: (5 wickets, 50 overs) 291

FOW: 1-38, 2-121, 3-173, 4-210, 5-233

Bowling O M R W

Mitchell Starc 9 0 70 1

Josh Hazlewood 9 0 39 2

Glenn Maxwell 10 0 55 1

Pat Cummins 8 0 47 0

Adam Zampa 10 0 58 1

Travis Head 3 0 15 0

Marcus Stoinis 1 0 2 0

Australia

D Warner b Omarzai 18

T Head c Alikhil b Haq 0

M Marsh lbw b Haq 24

M Labuschagne run out (Shah) 14

J Inglis c Zadran b Omarzai 0

G Maxwell not out 201

M Stoinis lbw b Khan 6

M Starc c Alikhil b Khan 3

P Cummins not out 12

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, w 10) 15

Total: (7 wickets, 46.5 overs) 293

FOW: 1-4, 2-43, 3-49, 4-49, 5-69, 6-87

Bowling O M R W

Mujeeb Ur Rahman 8.5 1 72 0

Naveen-ul-Haq 9 0 47 2

Azmatullah Omarzai 7 1 52 2

Rashid Khan 10 0 44 2

Noor Ahmad 10 1 53 0

Mohammad Nabi 2 0 20 0

Player of the Match: Glenn Maxwell

