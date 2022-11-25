Cristiano Ronaldo makes history in Portugal’s thrilling win over Ghana

Doha, November 24

Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history.

The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana today.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix celebrate a goal against Ghana. FIFA

Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana eight minutes later, but Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leao added a third. Osman Bukari reduced Ghana’s deficit in the 89th.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo was looking to showcase his talents to potential new clubs after having his contract terminated at Manchester United this week. After wasting two good chances in the first half, he tumbled under a challenge by Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to earn a penalty.

Wheeling away after the ball struck the back of the net, a smiling Ronaldo performed his usual leap and swivel in the air — the crowd roared his trademark ‘SI-UUU’ as he did the pirouette — before getting mobbed by teammates. He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006 and has a record 118 international goals.

Embolo-dened Swiss

AL WAKRAH: Switzerland edged Cameroon 1-0 courtesy of a goal against the run of play by apologetic Breel Embolo versus the country of his birth for an opening win in Group G at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Switzerland’s Breel Embolo refrains from celebrating after scoring against Cameroon. Reuters

While it was a good day for the Swiss it was a bad one for African football, whose teams in Qatar have yet to score a goal in the tournament.

Apart from Cameroon, Tunisia as well as Morocco and Senegal all failed to find the net in their opening matches.

Embolo, born in Yaounde but raised in Basel, struck three minutes after the restart from a Xherdan Shaqiri cut-back to put the Swiss top of the group.

The 25-year-old refused to celebrate the goal on his 60th international appearance, lifting his hands in the air and frowning as the small group of Swiss fans cheered wildly at Al Janoub Stadium.

“We know his story. I told him before the game ‘Breel, friendship until the start, then they are your opponents,” Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said. “Football write such stories but he completed his mission. I am very happy with his performance.”

The Swiss goal came after Cameroon had dominated the first half, missing several good chances to take the lead.

The Indomitable Lions, who eliminated Algeria in a playoff to qualify for the tournament, had outplayed Switzerland in the first 45 minutes. — Agencies

