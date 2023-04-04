MS Dhoni is the highest taxpayer in Jharkhand; find out how much he has paid

IANS

Ranchi, April 4

According to the Income-Tax Department, former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni has consistently been the highest individual taxpayer in the state, ever since he started his career in international cricket.

The I-T department confirmed that he still was the highest taxpayer in 2022-23, despite his retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni’s annual income has not been affected despite his retirement on August 15, 2020.

His income in the year 2022-23 is almost equal to his last year's income as depicted his advance tax payment to the Income Tax Department.

Dhoni has paid a total of Rs 38 crore as advance tax to the I-T Department for the financial year that ended on March 31 this year. Last year too, he had deposited the same amount as advance tax.

In the year 2020-21, Dhoni had deposited an amount of around Rs 30 crore as advance tax. According to sources in the I-T Department, Dhoni has been the highest individual taxpayer of Jharkhand, this year too.

According to experts, based on the advance tax of Rs 38 crore deposited by Dhoni, his income is expected to be around Rs 130 crore.

In 2019-20, he had paid Rs 28 crore, an almost equal amount he paid in 2018-2019.

Earlier, he had paid Rs 12.17 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 10.93 crore in 2016-17.

The cricketer has invested in several companies, such as HomeLane, Cars 24, Khatabook, among others.

He also has farm land of around 43 acres in Ranchi.

