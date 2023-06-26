MS Dhoni’s reaction to air hostess offering him chocolates breaks the Internet, fans notice he plays Candy Crush

Tribune Web Desk

MS Dhoni is considered one of the greatest captains in cricket. His tales of leadership are known to many and so is his down-to-earth behaviour with fans. An icon, MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following. Ever since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth IPL this year, there is a mention of the CSK captain on social media every other day.

With fan following among all age groups, a new video has surfaced online where Dhoni shares a sweet encounter with an air hostess who makes sure to let him know she is a huge fan.

In the viral video, the air hostess is seen offering Dhoni a tray full of along with a note. As she gets close to his seat, we even get a glimpse of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, The next thing we see, Dhoni looks at the tray and smiles. He then graciously accepts one packet from the tray along with the note and politely returns the rest.

The video also shows a brief conversation between MS Dhoni and the flight attendant.

Fans can’t seem to get over their favourite cricketer's gesture. They flooded the comments section and re-shared it.

A fan wrote, “The way he winks his eyes. Also the way she is acting kittenish while having is wife right next to him.”

Another comment reads, “OMG Whole world acts kittenish in front of him!!"

"Chocolate khaane ka mann ho gaya (I want to eat chocolates),” reads another comment

"How adorable," wrote a fan.

"Pure gold," another one wrote.

The fans don’t miss a thing about their favourite sports star. They took note of the game Dhoni was playing. The video shows Dhoni playing Candy Crush on his tablet.

"Dhoni bhai Candy Crush ki level konsi chalu hai . ?" a social media user quipped.

"Hahah Dhoni bhai you also play Candy Crush," another user wrote.

Abhi candy crush download karti hun (Going to download Candy Crush right away),” reads one of the comments.

A fan commented, "I see Candy Crush downloads increasing post this!"

The mobile gaming application has claimed that more than 30 lakh people downloaded their app in just three hours. Candy Crush's Twitter page even thanked Dhoni for trending the game.

Meanwhile, Dhoni recently underwent a knee surgery post winning the IPL for fifth time.

He led CSK to their fifth IPL title after a five-wicket win in a thriller over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 29. Dhoni scored 104 runs in 12 innings this IPL 2023. He scored these runs at an average of 26, with a strike rate of above 182. His best score this season was 32*.

Dhoni usually came out to bat in death overs and entertained the crowds with his entertaining cameos, mainly consisting of towering sixes. He smashed three fours and 10 sixes this season.

After the IPL win, Dhoni hinted that he could play one more season as a "gift" for his fans, but it depends on how his body holds up for the next few months.

