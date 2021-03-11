MS Dhoni in charge, Chennai Super Kings in form

Pune, May 1

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway’s effortless six-hitting exhibition was well complemented by a four-wicket haul from Mukesh Choudhary as Chennai Super Kings notched up a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here today.

Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls) and Conway (85 not out off 55) put up a scintillating 182-run partnership, the highest opening stand of the season, as CSK posted 202/2 after being invited to bat.

In reply, Sunrisers reached 189/6 despite late heroics from Nicholas Pooran (64 not out).

Choudhary emerged with the best figures for CSK, scalping four for 46, while Mitchell Santner (1/36) and Dwaine Pretorius (1/40) took one wicket each.

The win, which coincided with MS Dhoni’s return to captaincy, kept CSK afloat for an improbable playoff berth as they now have six points with five matches remaining. SRH remained in the fourth position with 10 points. — PTI

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 202/2 (Gaikwad 99, Conway 85*; Natarajan 2/42); Sunrisers Hyderabad: 189/6 (Pooran 64*; Choudhary 4/46)

