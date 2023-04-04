Muguruza takes break, will miss clay and grass season

London
Garbine Muguruza is taking an extended break from tennis which will see her miss the clay and grass season this year, the former French Open and Wimbledon champion said today. “Spending time with family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing, so I am going to lengthen this period till summer. Therefore I am going to miss (the) clay and grass season,” Muguruza said.
MELBOURNE
Track incursion by Australian GP fans sparks investigation
Australian Grand Prix organisers have launched an investigation to determine how a group of fans managed to break through security and get dangerously close to Formula One cars before the chaotic race that featured three red flags had ended.
London
Potter fired as Chelsea’s gamble backfires
Chelsea ran out of patience with Graham Potter, firing him after their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, with the club languishing in the middle of the EPL standings despite spending $630 million on new players across the last two transfer windows.
Oklahoma City
Durant scores 35 points, Suns roll past Thunder
Kevin Durant scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-118 for their fifth straight victory.
London
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights: FIFA
Peru became the second country in recent weeks to be stripped of the right to host a FIFA tournament, after the governing body today said the nation had failed to fulfil infrastructure commitments ahead of the Under-17 World Cup. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled