Muguruza takes break, will miss clay and grass season

London

Garbine Muguruza is taking an extended break from tennis which will see her miss the clay and grass season this year, the former French Open and Wimbledon champion said today. “Spending time with family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing, so I am going to lengthen this period till summer. Therefore I am going to miss (the) clay and grass season,” Muguruza said.

MELBOURNE

Track incursion by Australian GP fans sparks investigation

Australian Grand Prix organisers have launched an investigation to determine how a group of fans managed to break through security and get dangerously close to Formula One cars before the chaotic race that featured three red flags had ended.

London

Potter fired as Chelsea’s gamble backfires

Chelsea ran out of patience with Graham Potter, firing him after their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, with the club languishing in the middle of the EPL standings despite spending $630 million on new players across the last two transfer windows.

Oklahoma City

Durant scores 35 points, Suns roll past Thunder

Kevin Durant scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-118 for their fifth straight victory.

London

Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights: FIFA

Peru became the second country in recent weeks to be stripped of the right to host a FIFA tournament, after the governing body today said the nation had failed to fulfil infrastructure commitments ahead of the Under-17 World Cup. Agencies

#tennis #wimbledon