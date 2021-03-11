Mumbai City beat Indian Navy 4-1 in Durand Cup

Kolkata: Mumbai City FC overcame early hiccups to beat Indian Navy 4-1 in their opening Durand Cup match here today. A two-goal blitz by substitute Lallianzuala Chhangte (89th, 90+1st minutes) following goals from Vikram Pratap Singh (45+4th) and Greg Stewart (65th) gave City the win. In Imphal, NEROCA FC put up a dominating show to beat local rivals TRAU FC 3-1.
Birmingham
Siraj to play Warwickshire’s last three county games
India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will join the English county bandwagon as he gears up to play Warwickshire’s last three First-Class games in September. “I can’t wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I’m excited to experience county cricket,” Siraj said.
Los Angeles
LeBron inks $97.1 million deal with Lakers
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent announced. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said the league-maximum deal makes James the highest-paid player in NBA history. His new deal includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024.
Bridgetown (Barbados)
West Indies beat NZ by 5 wickets in first ODI
Shamarh Brooks scored 79 and shared a 75-run partnership with captain Nicholas Pooran which guided the West Indies to a five-wicket win over top-ranked New Zealand in the series-opening ODI. Earlier, Akeal Hossain took 3/28 and Alzarri Joseph returned with 3/36 as the hosts bowled out New Zealand for 190.
Zurich
World Cup ticket sales top 2.45 million, 500,000 left
World Cup ticket sales have reached 2.45 million, FIFA said today, with more than 500,000 seats still available three months before the tournament starts in Qatar. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
