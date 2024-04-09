Mumbai City FC inch closer to league crown with win

Mumbai

Defending champions Mumbai City FC picked up decisive 2-1 win over Odisha FC to send the Juggernauts and and FC Goa out of title contention in the Indian Super League here today. With 47 points in 21 games, the Islanders are a step closer to defending their title this season, and can only be beaten to that by the second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have 42 points from 20 matches so far.

New Delhi

Indians reign supreme in 24-hr ultra-running C’ships

Amar Singh Devanda smashed his own national record en route retaining the individual gold medal and helping the men’s team to finish on top of the podium for the second consecutive edition of the IAU 24-hr Asia-Oceania Ultrarunning Championships in Canberra, Australia. Devanda completed a distance of 272.537 km to win the gold on Sunday. The Indian men’s team also retained the gold medal with a combined total distance of 758.248 km.

Houston

Shelton outlasts Tiafoe in three sets to win title

Ben Shelton captured his second career ATP Tour title, outlasting defending champion Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 on Sunday to win the US Men’s Clay Court Championship. Shelton, 21, had 11 aces on the way to becoming the youngest player to win this event since Andy Roddick did it at 19 years old in 2002.

Ningbo (China)

Sindhu to lead women, Sen aims to seal Paris berth

Star Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, will face a tough test against some of the world’s best when they begin their medal hunt at the Badminton Asia Championships which will start with the qualifiers tomorrow. It is the last major event to award Paris Olympics qualification ranking points. — Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai