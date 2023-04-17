Mumbai gather steam: Venkatesh Iyer ton in vain as Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav guide Mumbai to five-wicket win over KKR

Mumbai, April 16

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav led the charge as Mumbai Indians handed Kolkata Knight Riders a five-wicket defeat in their Indian Premier League match here today.

Venkatesh Iyer scored the fastest century of this year’s IPL. PTI

Venkatesh Iyer scored the fastest century of this year’s IPL — a 51-ball 104, with nine sixes and six fours. However, the left-handed batter’s effort went in vain as KKR suffered their ninth defeat in 10 matches at the Wankhede Stadium, and 23rd in 32 matches against Mumbai Indians.

Would have been happier if we would have finished on the winning note but nonetheless, pleased with my effort. Venkatesh Iyer, player of the match I think we were 15-20 runs short. Credit to Piyush Chawla for the way he bowled. I feel quite bad for Venky. You play so well, score a century in a day game in Mumbai and you end up on the losing side. If our best bowlers are going for runs, there’s not much to say. Nitish Rana, KKR captain We had a chat in the dugout that we had to carry the momentum from the last game and the boys put on a show. At the Wankhede in day games, 160-170 is a good score but Kishan got us off to a great start. Suryakumar Yadav, MI captain

The highlight of Mumbai Indians’ win was not just their sturdy response with the bat chasing 186 but the return of form for Suryakumar. The stand-in captain scored 43 off 25 balls, with four fours and three sixes.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma played as an impact substitute owing to a stomach bug as MI won with 14 balls to spare, finishing at 186/5 in 17.4 overs.