Mumbai City FC inch closer to League Shield

PTI

Hyderabad, April 1

Mumbai City FC strengthened their position at the top of the Indian Super League table with a clinical 3-0 victory against Hyderabad FC here today.

The Islanders now have 44 points from 20 games, five more than second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant (39 from 19 matches).

The visitors swept aside the challenge of Hyderabad, who must have been buoyant after notching their first win of the campaign following their 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC in their previous fixture.

However, the Mumbai City frontline exploited spaces with ease inside the Hyderabad FC defensive area consistently in the game.

Vikram Partap Singh, who is the highest Indian goal-scorer with seven strikes to his name this season, turned the provider by rounding off a breath-taking counterattack by the Islanders in the 16th minute. With Lallianzuala Chhangte storming ahead on the right flank, Vikram sliced open the Hyderabad FC backline with a sharp through-ball that the latter converted with slick finesse, sending it past goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani to open the account for the evening.

Mumbai kept pressing and it bore fruit in the 31st minute. Interestingly, it was their centre-backs who joined hands to double their lead.

Syrian defender Thaer Krouma turned slightly on the right before lobbing in a cross for Mehtab Singh on the far left post. The Indian central defender headed home the goal.

Punjab face Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Punjab FC would look to extend their three-match winning streak on the road when they face Odisha FC in a crucial game of their ISL campaign.

A win will put the ISL debutants two points clear of Bengaluru FC, who currently occupy the fourth playoff spot. The Shers shared spoils with FC Goa in their last match in a six-goal thriller in New Delhi before the international break.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai