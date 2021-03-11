Mumbai Indians beat CSK by five wickets

Mumbai, May 12
Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Sent into bat, CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs at the Wankhede Stadium.
Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 33 balls.
For MI, Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for 16 runs, while there were two wickets apiece for Riley Meredith (2/27) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/22).
In reply, MI completed the task with 31 balls to spare after struggling at 33 for four in the fifth over.
Brief scores:
Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16).
Mumbai Indians: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Tilak Varma 34 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 3/23).
