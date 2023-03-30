Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma aloof to great expectations

PTI

Mumbai, March 29

For someone as experienced as Rohit Sharma, it isn’t surprising that he won’t be bogged down by the weight of expectations around him.

After all, the Mumbai Indians’ skipper is the most successful captain in the history of IPL with five title wins. And Sharma knows the hype and pressure that comes with representing Mumbai Indians.

“Expectations will always be there whenever we go out to play, not just in the IPL. Having played for so many years it does not bother me and I am not worried about what the people are expecting me to do,” Sharma said during a press conference. “We know that we have to do our best and win the trophy. To keep thinking about it all the time is to put pressure on yourself,” he added.

The likes of Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma will all be playing their second season, but for the young Cameron Green with a multi-million dollar deal, the IPL could weigh on his mind.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on them (youngsters) right now. Closer to our first game, we will give them that specific roles. Obviously leading up that first game, guys pretty much know what we are expecting from them,” Sharma explained. “But the last thing I will do is put too much pressure on them.”