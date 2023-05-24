Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL eliminator

Chennai, May 24
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator here on Wednesday.
MI made a change in their playing XI, with Hrithik Shokeen coming in for Kumar Karikeya.
The Teams:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.
Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.
