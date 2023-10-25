Mumbai matinee starring Quinton de Kock

MUMBAI, October 24

Quinton de Kock led South Africa’s batting carnage with an incendiary 174 as they crushed Bangladesh by 149 runs to stay on course for a place in the semifinals of the 50-over World Cup today.

Quinton’s decisive knock: A brutal innings by Quinton de Kock (pic),

174 off 140 balls, powered South Africa to a mammoth 382/5. Bangladesh were bundled out for 233, despite all-rounder Mahmudullah’s 111 off as many balls.

De Kock smashed the ongoing tournament’s highest individual score and South Africa’s middle-order hectored a listless Bangladesh attack to amass 382/5 after electing to bat at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Their fiery pace attack reduced Bangladesh to 58/5 and eventually bundled them out for 233 in 46.4 overs to register their fourth win in five matches.

For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah offered resistance with a run-a-ball 111 but it was not enough to avert a heavy defeat.

3 With his third ton of the tournament, Quinton de Kock went past AB de Villiers (2) for most cenutires scored for South Africa in a single edition of the men’s World Cup

De Kock had announced he would quit One-day internationals after the World Cup and the opener appeared determined to make his farewell a memorable one.

South Africa lost Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen in successive overs after Aiden Markram, leading the side in the absence of the unwell Temba Bavuma, won the toss and elected to bat.

I was a bit more tired than satisfied. Great day out, everyone played their part. Nice to get points on the board. I was a bit nervous this morning (on his 150th cap), don’t normally get nervous at all. Had a bit of fun, great to get two points.

De Kock combined with Markram (60) in a 131-run stand to steady the innings before he and Heinrich Klaasen tore apart the Bangladesh attack plundering 142 runs from 87 balls.

De Kock duly brought up his third hundred in five matches and went on to topple India’s Virat Kohli as the tournament’s leading scorer.

A double hundred looked on the cards too before de Kock before holed out after a 140-ball blitz that included seven sixes and 15 fours.

His exit brought no relief for Bangladesh though as Klaasen and David Miller, who made 34 not out off 15 balls, continued the mayhem hitting a combined 12 sixes between them.

Klaasen belted 90 off 49 balls and South Africa plundered 144 runs from the last 10 overs to leave Bangladesh with a mountain to climb when they returned.

After six quiet overs, Marco Jansen dented the Bangladesh top-order removing Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto with successive deliveries.

The match was effectively over for Bangladesh when they slumped to 42/2 inside 12 overs with skipper Shakib Al Hasan and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim also back in the pavilion. South Africa were not equally clinical against the Bangladesh tail though. — Reuters

Scoreboard

South Africa

Q de Kock c Ahmed b Mahmud 174

R Hendricks b Islam 12

R van der Dussen lbw b Miraz 1

A Markram c Das b Al Hasan 60

H Klaasen c Mahmudullah b Mahmud 90

D Miller not out 34

Marco Jansen not out 1

Extras: (lb 3, w 7) 10

Total: (5 wickets, 50 overs) 382

FOW: 1-33, 2-36, 3-167, 4-309, 5-374

Bowling O M R W

Mustafizur Rahman 9 0 76 0

Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9 0 44 1

Shoriful Islam 9 0 76 1

Shakib Al Hasan 9 0 69 1

Hasan Mahmud 6 0 67 2

Nasum Ahmed 5 0 27 0

Mahmudullah 3 0 20 0

Bangladesh

T Hasan c Klaasen b Jansen 12

L Das lbw b Rabada 22

N Hossain Shanto c Klaasen b Jansen 0

S Al Hasan c Klaasen b Williams 1

M Rahim c sub (Phehlukwayo) b Coetzee 8

Mahmudullah c Jansen b Coetzee 111

M Hasan Miraz (Phehlukwayo) b Maharaj 11

N Ahmed c & b Coetzee 19

H Mahmud c Coetzee b Rabada 15

M Rahman c Miller b Williams 11

S Islam not out 6

Extras: (lb 2, nb 2, w 13) 17

Total: (All out, 46.4 overs) 233

FOW: 1-30, 2-30, 3-31, 4-42, 5-58, 6-81, 7-122, 8-159, 9-227, 10-233

Bowling O M R W

Marco Jansen 8 0 39 2

Lizaad Williams 8.4 1 56 2

Gerald Coetzee 10 0 62 3

Kagiso Rabada 10 1 42 2

Keshav Maharaj 10 0 32 1

Player of the Match: Quinton de Kock

