Mumbai stunned, Mohun Bagan win League Shield

Kolkata, April 15

A dominant Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 to win their maiden ISL League Shield here today.

Liston Colaco (28th), Jason Cummings (80th) struck for Mohun Bagan, while Lallianzuala Chhangte struck for Mumbai City FC against the run of play in the 89th minute when he converted a freekick from Yoell Van Nieff.

This was Mohun Bagan’s first victory over the two-time shield winners across four seasons as the Mumbai heavyweights were also unbeaten over them in previous eight matches, winning six of them.

The win also sealed their berth in the AFC Champions League 2 for the first time.

The competition now moves to playoffs of six teams that begin from April 19.

The win also capped a double delight for Mohun Bagan who began the season winning the Durand Cup. — PTI

Battle-hardened Barca ready for PSG

Barcelona: Barcelona are ready for a battle against Paris St Germain in the return leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, manager Xavi Hernandez said today, adding that his players are willing to suffer in order to advance. Barca beat PSG 3-2 in the first leg in Paris last week but Xavi said his side will need to be flawless to reach the semis for the first time in five years. “It’s going to be a war,” Xavi said. “We are not a team that speculates, we will want to take the ball away from PSG and win the game. They’re going to demand a lot from us.” reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai