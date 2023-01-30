 Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of international cricket : The Tribune India

Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

In 61 Tests, Vijay scored 3982 runs at an average of 38.28 with a highest score of 167; he hit 12 hundreds and 15 half-centuries

Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Murali Vijay. PTI file



PTI

Chennai, January 30

Out-of-favour India player Murali Vijay on Monday announced he was retiring from international cricket.

The right-handed batter who featured in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals last played for the country in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2018.

His Test debut was against Australia in the 2008-09 season at Nagpur as a replacement for Gautam Gambhir.

He featured in first-class and List A cricket for Tamil Nadu late in 2019. As far as professional cricket is concerned, he last turned out for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in 2020.

“Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket,” Vijay said in a statement on Twitter.

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments,” the 38-year-old Vijay added.

“I believe this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to the new chapter in my life.” He thanked the BCCI, TNCA, CSK and Chemplast Sanmar and said, “I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar.”

“To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you for helping me turn my dream into reality,” he further said.

Thanking fans for their support through his ups and downs, he said, “I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me.

“Lastly, I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today,” he said.

In 61 Tests, Vijay scored 3982 runs at an average of 38.28 with a highest score of 167. He hit 12 hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

In 17 ODIs, he made 339 runs and in seven T20Is, he got 169 runs.

In the IPL, he shone for CSK and the runs he scored turned the attention on him. In the 2010 season, Vijay scored 458 runs for the Super Kings with a century and two fifties, including a blistering 127 against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, which brought him into the national reckoning.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

10
Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today, will tax slabs change?

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?

Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents': Uttarakhand minister

Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents': Uttarakhand minister

The minister also credited PM Modi for the smooth conclusion...

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Recovery from Covid complete: Chief Economic Adviser

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Adani FPO fully subscribed


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Union Budget: Booster dose for tourism, thrust to trade & industry top wish-list

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Cows roaming in fields keep farmers on toes

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Eight years on, Chandigarh cop gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in Rs 10K graft case

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Another FIR against Latifpura bigwig

Another FIR against Latifpura bigwig

2 nabbed with heroin, tablets

Rashly driven car kills man in Nawanshahr

Canada-returned youth dies of asphyxiation in Dalhousie

City girl bags gold in skating

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Union Budget 2023-24: Ludhiana Industrialists, traders pin high hopes

500 children, parents given helmets under ‘Ride to Safety’ programme in Ludhiana

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience