Murray runs out of steam, exits Rome

ROME, May 11
Andy Murray’s chances of being seeded for the French Open were dented today when the former world No. 1 lost to Fabio Fognini in the first round of the Italian Open.
Just days after winning the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown, his first title since 2019 and first on clay since 2016, Murray delivered another inconsistent claycourt performance in a 6-4 4-6 6-4 defeat by Fognini.
Murray, who had been hoping to boost his world ranking with a deep run in Rome and be seeded for Roland Garros, said it had been a “pretty patchy match” against the Italian. “There was some good stuff in there, but also some pretty average stuff,” he said. “He played well in the third set. My level was OK, but he played really well in the third.”
In the women’s section, Victoria Azarenka ended Sloane Stephens’ six-match winning streak with a 6-4 6-3 win, while qualifier Anna Bondar scored her first top-20 win with a 7-6(5) 6-2 result against No. 13 seed Karolina Pliskova. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor erred in calling floor test, but can't restore Uddhav govt: SC
Says Speaker’s decision to appoint Shinde group MLA as Sena ...
Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court
Public order, police, land only exceptions
5 held after third blast, radical literature seized
All explosions near Golden Temple
Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site
Written in Punjabi, indicate suspects were upset over ‘Punja...