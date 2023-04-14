Musetti crosses Djokovic hurdle

MONTE CARLO, April 13

Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record-extending 39th Masters trophy was prolonged today after the world No. 1 fell to a 4-6 7-5 6-4 defeat at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Lorenzo Musetti beat Djokovic in three sets. Reuters

Djokovic’s last meeting with Musetti on clay was a gruelling Roland Garros clash in 2021, in which he battled back from two sets down to win, but this time it was the Italian that claimed a comeback victory in windy conditions.

Both players struggled on their serve in a contest littered with 15 breaks of serve, but Djokovic appeared to have the match in hand as he comfortably took the first set.

However, Musetti refused to go down without a fight and the Italian stepped on the gas in the second set to level the topsy-turvy encounter.

Not even a lengthy halt in play due to rain could dampen Musetti’s momentum, and the 21-year-old once again took advantage of a weak serving performance from Djokovic to break and take the win.

Jannik Sinner was made to toil by Hubert Hurkacz as the Italian seventh seed saved a matchpoint to seal a 3-6 7-6(6) 6-1 victory and book his spot in the quarterfinals.

German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff earlier stunned fourth seed Casper Ruud 6-1 7-6(6), ending the Estoril champion’s nine-match winning streak on clay stretching back to last July.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Nicolas Jarry 6-3 6-4. Italian Matteo Berrettini earlier withdrew from his meeting with sixth seed Holger Rune due to an abdominal injury, sending the Danish teenager through to the last-eight. — Reuters