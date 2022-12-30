Mushtaq's haul of fame

Nagpur, December 29

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq bowled Jammu & Kashmir to a 39-run win over former champions Vidarbha, returning with an eight-wicket haul in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match here today.

J&K’s Captain Shubham Khajuria celebrates his century.

Chasing 141 to win, the home team was shot out for 101, with Mushtaq mowing down Vidarbha’s batting line-up as they collapsed from 40/2 in the 16th over to be all out in 34 overs.

Earlier, J&K skipper Shubham Khajuria made up for his first-innings duck with a crucial century to give his bowlers hope of a fightback.

Khajuria scored his sixth First-Class century, 109 off 177 balls, to take J&K to 221.

J&K, who began the day with a 12-run deficit, kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, even as the other batters struggled against Vidarbha bowling, Khajuria stayed on the attack, hitting 15 fours and four sixes. The next best individual score for J&K was 22 by Mushtaq.

In Dehradun, weather and Himachal Pradesh’s middle-order batters Akash Vasisht and Rishi Dhawan continued to frustrate hosts Uttarakhand on Day 3 of their Group A match as the visitors reached 327/4 at stumps.

After their first-innings debacle, Himachal were in dire straits following Uttarakhand’s 336. However, they made amends in the second innings by wiping out the deficit and also taking a 40-run lead. — PTI