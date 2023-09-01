 My endeavour is to defend my Olympic gold in Paris next year: Neeraj Chopra : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • My endeavour is to defend my Olympic gold in Paris next year: Neeraj Chopra

My endeavour is to defend my Olympic gold in Paris next year: Neeraj Chopra

Chopra on Sunday became only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships crowns

My endeavour is to defend my Olympic gold in Paris next year: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra during the men’s javelin throw final at Diamond League, Weltklasse- Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, September 1

Superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday said he will do everything under the sun to defend his Olympic gold in Paris next year and his World Championships title in 2025.

The 25-year-old Chopra on Sunday became only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships crowns after winning the worlds title in Budapest with a throw of 88.17m.

Asked if he can emulate the legendary Czech Republic athlete Jan Zelezny, who won three Olympics and three World Championships titles, Chopra said, "Everything is possible if I remain motivated and focussed in my game." "My endeavour would be to defend my title (Mera koshish hai ki mujhe mera title phirse dohraana hai) and whatever hard work I need to do to achieve that, I will do." Before Chopra, the iconic Zelezny and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway had held the Olympics and World Championships title simultaneously.

Zelezny, also Chopra's idol, clinched the Olympics gold in 1992, 1996 and 2000 while winning World Championships title in 1993, 1995 and 2001.

Thorkildsen won gold in the 2008 Olympics and the 2009 World Championships.

Chopra, however, admitted that it would be a big challenge to defend his Olympics gold in Paris.

"It was a big challenge to win the first title (in Tokyo), and it will be a bigger challenge to do (defend) it again because everybody will come prepared. There will be more pressure than Tokyo Olympics because there will be a lot more expectations than earlier, even I have my expectations.

"But the most important thing is to save myself from injury. I need to remain healthy and injury-free so that I can repeat all my titles." The next World Championship will be held in Tokyo.

Chopra, who finished second in the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday, said he was having cough and sore throat before the World Championships.

"I did not want to say this earlier because people may think it was an excuse. But I was having cough and sore throat before the qualification round of the World Championships. I was having problems.

"I am still having problem in Zurich. My health was not 100 per cent. But, I will be all right, an athlete's life is like that." After a gap of just three days, Chopra competed again in the Zurich Diamond League and he admitted that he was struggling in the first three throws and was lacking in confidence.

He began with a modest 80.79m and then fouled his next two throws.

"Definitely, there was fatigue in Zurich. It was difficult to peak after the World Championships. There was a bit of a problem to warm up to my best level, it took time. I was not feeling that I had a proper warm-up and ready.

"I struggled in my first three throws, my run-up was not coming well. The throws were weak, not having full speed and I was lacking in confidence. I was even thinking that I may not finish in top eight after the third round.

"I pushed myself in the last three throws, not that I pushed my 100 per cent. But I got two 85m-plus throws." Chopra pulled off 85.22m in his fourth attempt and then fouled the fifth one before coming up with his best of the day -- 85.71m -- in his last throw to win the silver medal.

He said he had the luxury not to push himself to 100 per cent as he has already qualified for the Diamond League finals in Eugene, USA, on September 16 (September 17 in India).

"I have already qualified for the Diamond League finals which is the main event. Sometimes, your body is not ready and if you push your body too much, that can create problems later on.

"I will push myself to 100 per cent in DL final in Eugene and Asian Games (starting September 23)." After the final in Budapest on Sunday, Pakistan's silver winner Arshad Nadeem could not find his country's flag initially. Chopra called him to join the Indian for a photograph.

"You have to admit that Arshad has done a big thing for his country by winning silver medal in the World Championships. I was feeling a bit bad as he was not having Pakistan flag with him at that time. He was also feeling sad. He got the flag later.

"I called him and Jakub also to have a photo together. He came readily and nicely.

"Every athlete works hard. Back home, people say it's India-Pakistan, but whoever does well and wins medals, should be appreciated." Chopra also said that javelin throw -- men and women -- has become one event which has seen global competition and not dominated by the Europeans only.

Chopra said he has realised his dream by winning gold in Olympics and World Championships and he wants to inspire the country's youngsters.  

#Javelin Throw #Neeraj Chopra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

3
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

4
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

5
Trending

Viral video: When Isro chief Somanath received warm welcome on flight

6
Punjab

Punjab patwari strike: Revenue officials soften stand after EPESMA invoked, say will attend work in their own revenue circles

7
Punjab

Despite ESMA, Punjab patwaris & kanungos to go ahead with strike from today

8
Entertainment

Sunny Deol wishes mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pictures

9
Punjab

Thaw in Punjab Governor, CM ties?

10
India

INDIA bloc leaders hold talks to decide agenda for main meeting in Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

‘Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be concl...

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online, day after 2 IAS officers were suspended

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

CMO spokesperson says the CM and minister were not informed ...

‘What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers': Opps hits out at govt after ‘signed’ copy of dissolution of panchayats orders leaks online

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

Punjab ‘patwaris’ go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have ‘additional’ responsibilities

Punjab 'patwaris' go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have 'additional' responsibilities

Will move Punjab and Haryana High Court against state govern...

Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Opposition takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann govt at Amritsar fair

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sector 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Chandigarh Mayor meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit over new works

Chandigarh: Resident doctors of GMCH to strike work on September 4

Supreme Court judge PK Mishra recuses from hearing Satyendar Jain’s interim bail plea in money laundering case

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea in money-laundering case

2 more arrested in Amazon executive’s murder

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Balachaur SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, Punjabi University ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place Roza Sharif in Fatehgarh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today