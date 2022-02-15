My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR

He also plans to use IPL money for education of his younger brothers

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR

Photo for representation only.

PTI

New Delhi, February 15

A contract of Rs 20 lakh may not sound like much when deals worth crores were sealed at the IPL auction but for tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar, it has ensured that his father doesn’t have to make a living as a cobbler and his mother no longer needs to criss-cross villages in Punjab’s Fazilka district to sell bangles.

Ramesh, who is better known as ‘Narine Jalalabad’ in tennis-ball circles, was already a Youtube star due to his exploits with both bat and ball. Post the auction and the signing with Kolkata Knight Riders last weekend, his remarkable story has reached a wider audience.

Even as a tennis ball ‘nomad’, he requested his ageing parents to stop working but they would “never listen” to him. An IPL deal, however, has finally convinced them that their son can have a future in the game and they need not slog.

“They have finally agreed to not work anymore. I never wanted them to do this work in the first place but it had to be done out of necessity,” Ramesh, who once blasted a 10-ball 50 in a local tournament, told PTI.

He also plans to use the IPL money for the education of his younger brothers.

The phone has been buzzing non-stop since KKR made a winning bid for him at the auction but Ramesh remains grounded and focussed.

“Life has not changed yet paaji, life will change when I perform in the IPL. The way I see it, I have finally got the platform I needed,” he said.

The 23-year-old from Jalalabad plied his trade in tennis-ball tournaments across India for seven years but it was only last year he got a taste of ‘leather’ ball. Ramesh impressed in Punjab Cricket Association’s district level tournament following which he was called for the Ranji Trophy camp.

He owes his career to senior Punjab batter and IPL regular Gurkeerat Mann who helped him reach the KKR trials in Mumbai.

KKR assistant coach and former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar was also convinced about his rare talent at the trials which eventually led to Ramesh’s signing at his base price.

Having not played proper cricket at any level, it remains to be seen if Ramesh will be ready for his big break at the IPL but if T Natarajan can play for India after making his name in tennis-ball cricket, ‘Narine Jalalabadi’ too fancies his chances.

Ramesh fondly recalls the time he travelled the country for making Rs 500-1000 a day in tennis ball events, a career that also made him board his first ever flight.

“You must have seen my videos (on youtube) paaji. I am basically a tennis ball player. Since I could turn the ball away and turn back in, people advised me to play with leather ball too. They would say ‘you might make it big’.

“But I didnt’ have the support that I need to pursue the game professionally. I used to play an odd leather ball game but mainly it was all tennis ball cricket.

“It started with me playing all across Punjab, when I performed I got calls from other states too. Sometimes I made 500 in a day, sometimes it was 1000. It was just about enough to run the house and manage my travel expenses,” he said.

Having got the stage he was desperately looking for, Ramesh now feels playing for India is also a possibility though he knows he has a long way to go.

He needs to improve his skills and fitness drastically.

“Paaji I used to bowl with cosco ball which is very light. The leather ball is much heavier and it is harder to make it turn but I am slowly getting better. I am sure the IPL stint will help my game in a big way,” he added.

#ipl auction #ramesh kumar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

3
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

4
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

5
Entertainment

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

6
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

7
Jalandhar

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

8
Punjab

BJP urges poll panel to bar Navjot Sidhu from electioneering

9
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

10
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Entertainment

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

Top Stories

Former law minister and Rajya Sabha ex-MP from Punjab Ashwani Kumar resign from Congress

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

Blames 'lack of leadership' in the party

Congress lacks inspirational leadership, party faces existential challenge: Ashwani Kumar

Congress lacks inspirational leadership, party faces existential challenge: Ashwani Kumar

In a no-holds-barred interview to PTI after quitting the Con...

Fodder scam: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict in Rs 139 cr Doranda treasury case

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18

LIVE: Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP joint election manifesto

Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP manifesto; promises free 400 units of electricity to poor, Rs 10 lakh-card to students

Promises 1-lakh govt jobs, truck unions to be restored in Pu...

What Amarinder could not do in his entire tenure Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Was addressing a rally at Rajpura

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Congress dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Navjot Sidhu roars in Verka

Parties colluding to keep AAP at bay in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Tarn Taran: Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh administration radar

51-year-old businessman shoots self dead inside his car in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar

51-year-old businessman shoots self dead inside his car in Delhi's Prashant Vihar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

Jalandhar Cantt: It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Chopper denied nod twice, claims Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on BJP candidate from Gill Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay attack on BJP’s Gill candidate Ladhar

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains' supporter accuses police of registering FIR against dead man

RTI activist assaulted in Ludhiana

What Amarinder could not do in his entire tenure Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Patiala schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Patiala cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested in Banur with 1.75 kg of heroin