NADA grants para athlete plea for DNA testing of his sample

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 11

The DNA testing of samples has really caught on. In yet another instance, an Indian athlete, who was provisionally suspended, has got another opportunity to prove his innocence after the anti-doping disciplinary panel (ADDP) agreed on his request for DNA testing of his sample.

Neeraj Yadav, a para athlete who competes in javelin, discus and shot put in the F55 category, was suspended after his sample, which was taken in October 2023, showed presence of anabolic androgenic steroids.

If successful, Neeraj will become the third Indian athlete after Vijay Singh (motorsports) and Shalu Chaudhary (athletics) in getting the suspension overturned.

In both the previous cases, the DNA found in the sample did not match with the athlete.

Subsequently Neeraj, who won gold medals in discus, javelin and shot put at the 2023 Asian Para Games, submitted a written request for the DNA testing of his sample.

In his request, Neeraj through his counsel Parth Goswami, stated that the room where his sample was being collected was thoroughly crowded and there is a big chance of his sample getting mixed up with the others’.

The ADDP panel led by Chaitanya Mahajan, Dr Sanjogita Soodan and Archana Surve said NADA’s submission that DNA testing was not a right of an athlete in anti-doping matters was incorrect.

“…In light of the facts and circumstances, it is our considered opinion that the DNA testing of the sample is not prohibited or banned. We believe that the discretion to grant DNA testing must be exercised in a fair manner, considering that the adverse analytical finding (AAF) of the urine sample has the potential to significantly impact the reputation of the athlete throughout his career and life,” the order said. “Therefore, the relief sought by the athlete, requesting DNA testing of the urine sample, should be granted…” it added.

Neeraj will have to bear all the expenses, roughly around Rs 1.5 lakh, and as per the order the testing will be done at a NADA-accredited lab.

“I am relieved as after months I have a chance to prove my innocence. I had always maintained that something went wrong in that room. I am not blaming anyone but someone swapped my sample or it was deliberately switched to save someone,” Neeraj told The Tribune today.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.